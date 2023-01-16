Tera Science to raise 10 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Tera Science Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise 10 billion won (US$8.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance stock acquisition.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 10.17 million common shares at a price of 1,965 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

