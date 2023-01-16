Tera Science to sell shares to raise capital
All News 17:52 January 16, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- Tera Science Co.on Monday announced that it will sell stock to raise capital.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 508,905 common shares at a price of 1,965 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
