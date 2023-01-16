S. Korean Kwon Soon-woo crashes out of opening round at Australian Open
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Kwon Soon-woo was knocked out of the first round at the Australian Open on Monday, unable to build on the momentum from a historic victory two days earlier.
Christopher Eubanks of the United States outlasted Kwon 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne to open the first Grand Slam tournament of 2023.
On Saturday, Kwon won the Adelaide International 2 for his second career ATP title. He became the first South Korean with multiple ATP victories, breaking a tie with the retired Lee Hyung-taik.
Kwon also jumped 32 spots to reach No. 52 in the latest world rankings released earlier Monday, matching a career high set in November 2021.
But Kwon couldn't get past 116th-ranked Eubanks in their three-hour marathon. Kwon's semifinal and final matches in Adelaide had both lasted over two hours and 40 minutes, despite being a three-set affair.
Kwon's fastest serve on Monday clocked at 197 kilometers per hour, down from 210 kph in Adelaide.
Eubanks dominated the serve game with 42 aces, compared to just 10 by Kwon, while also beating Kwon in winners, 83-32.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS' Jin drops special YouTube message for fans
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Cars stranded, over 100 traffic accidents reported amid heavy snowfall in eastern province
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry