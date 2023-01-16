(LEAD) Two bodies believed to be S. Korean victims of Nepal plane crash placed at local hospital

(ATTN: ADDS details in 3rd para)

SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Monday two bodies believed to be of South Korean passengers aboard a crashed Nepalese plane have been placed at a local hospital.

A South Korean consul visited the Gandaki Medical College hospital in Pokhara, central Nepal, and checked the the two bodies there, according to the ministry. Through assessment of their belongings, they are presumed to be Korean victims.

The two Korean victims were a father in his 40s surnamed Yu and his teenage son, according to local reports.

They were among 68 passengers aboard the Yeti Airlines flight that crashed near Pokhara International Airport on Sunday after taking off from Kathmandu. There were also four crew members on the ill-fated aircraft.

Other passengers included 53 Nepalese, five Indians, four Russians and one each from Ireland, Australia, Argentina and France.

The Nepalese government plans to transport the bodies presumed to be foreigners to Kathmandu later, the ministry said.



This EPA photo shows rescue teams working at the wreckage of a Yeti Airlines ATR72 aircraft after it crashed in Pokhara, Nepal, on Jan. 15, 2023. (Yonhap)

