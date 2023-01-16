Yoon visits S. Korean-built nuclear power plant in UAE

By Lee Haye-ah

ABU DHABI, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi on Monday, South Korea's first overseas nuclear power plant project and a symbol of the two countries' cooperation.

Yoon traveled to the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi to visit the power plant together with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the third day of his four-day state visit to the country.

The two leaders toured the facility, including Units 1 and 2 that are already in operation, and celebrated the completion of Unit 3 while checking progress on the construction of Unit 4, Yoon's office said in a press release.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (4th from L, front) and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (5th from L, front) pose for a group photo with officials from both countries during a ceremony marking the commencement of operations of Unit 3 at the Barakah nuclear power plant in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

"Of the four units that have been planned, two are in operation and two are about to begin operation soon," Yoon said in commemorative remarks. "The Barakah nuclear power plant carries large symbolic meaning as a representation of the special strategic partnership between South Korea and the UAE."

The Barakah nuclear power plant project, which was won by South Korea in 2009, is also the first civilian nuclear power plant in the Middle East. Units 1 and 2 are in operation, while Unit 3 is ready for operation and Unit 4's construction is due for completion next year.

When all four units are in operation, the plant will supply up to 25 percent of the UAE's power needs.

"Based on the success of Barakah, South Korea and the UAE should join forces to produce greater achievements, such as through cooperation on additional nuclear power plants in the UAE and joint expansion overseas," Yoon said.

Barakah means "blessing from God" in Arabic.

"I hope my state visit will become a turning point for the two countries to seek areas for comprehensive and strategic energy cooperation beyond nuclear energy to hydrogen, renewable energy and carbon capture, utilization, and storage," Yoon added.

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)