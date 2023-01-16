S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal
SEOUL, Jan. 16 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean woman has been found dead on Mount Annapurna in Nepal, according to a local South Korean community association Monday.
Kim Jae-soon in her 50s was found at 1 p.m. Sunday (local time) by a local guide at a height of 5,200 meters in the Thorong La Pass in the north of the Annapurna Himal in central Nepal, according to Kim Young-in, the Korean chief of Kathmandu for the World Federation of Overseas Korean Traders Association (OKTA).
She was trekking alone and may have died of heart attack caused by altitude sickness, he said citing mountaineering guides.
According to her airline tickets, she arrived in Nepal on Dec. 1 and was scheduled to return to Korea on Jan. 25.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
-
(4th LD) Two S. Koreans on crashed Nepal plane, fate unknown: foreign ministry
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE