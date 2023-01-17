SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 17.



Korean-language dailies

-- Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung asked to appear for questioning over Daejang-dong scandal (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung asked to appear for questioning (Kookmin Daily)

-- 843 firms report on hiring irregularities by labor unions (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon pitches atomic power at nuclear power plant in UAE (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's leadership competition reveals political hatred (Segye Times)

-- Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung again asked to appear for questioning (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung again asked to appear for questioning over Daejang-dong suspicion (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung again asked to appear for questioning over Daejang-dong (Hankyoreh)

-- Interest rate of home-backed loans peaks after 11 months (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for cooperation with UAE on renewable energy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Kia, labor union agree on plan to produce electric vehicles (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Yoon visits Barakah reactors in the UAE (JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon lauds Barakah nuclear plant as symbol of trust with UAE (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon reveals hopes of another nuclear project with UAE (Korea Times)

