Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 17, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/06 Sunny 60

Incheon 01/05 Sunny 60

Suwon 01/05 Sunny 60

Cheongju 02/07 Sunny 60

Daejeon 03/08 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 00/03 Sunny 60

Gangneung 04/05 Sunny 20

Jeonju 03/09 Sunny 10

Gwangju 04/10 Sunny 20

Jeju 06/12 Cloudy 30

Daegu 04/09 Cloudy 10

Busan 07/11 Cloudy 0

(END)

