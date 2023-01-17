Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 17, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/06 Sunny 60
Incheon 01/05 Sunny 60
Suwon 01/05 Sunny 60
Cheongju 02/07 Sunny 60
Daejeon 03/08 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 00/03 Sunny 60
Gangneung 04/05 Sunny 20
Jeonju 03/09 Sunny 10
Gwangju 04/10 Sunny 20
Jeju 06/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 04/09 Cloudy 10
Busan 07/11 Cloudy 0
(END)
