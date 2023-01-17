Samsung to open Galaxy Experience Spaces next month
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will run dozens of Galaxy Experience Spaces around the world after a product release event early next month.
The world's largest smartphone maker is set to introduce new Galaxy S smartphones in San Francisco on Feb. 1 in the first in-person Unpacked event in three years after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the biannual offline event.
While Samsung did not share the detailed product lineup, Galaxy S23 flagship smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the event.
The immediate predecessors, the Galaxy S22 smartphone series, were unveiled last February.
The tech giant said visitors can interact with the newly unveiled Galaxy devices at 29 interactive Galaxy Experience Spaces and pop-ups in San Francisco, London, Paris, Dubai and other locations.
"We're excited to expand the Galaxy Experience Space to provide more people around the world with an in-person, immersive look at all Samsung technology has to offer and our approach to purposeful innovation," said Stephanie Choi, executive vice president and head of Samsung's mobile marketing division.
Samsung opened its first experience stores in August 2022 in New York and London to "make the Galaxy Experience open and accessible to as many people as possible," the company said.
jaeyeon.woo@yna.co.kr
(END)
