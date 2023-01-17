Suwon Samsung acquire ex-K League 1 MVP Kim Bo-kyung

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Suwon Samsung Bluewings announced Tuesday they have acquired former K League 1 MVP Kim Bo-kyung.

Suwon said Kim, 33, has agreed to a two-year deal and has already joined the club in their offseason training site in Geoje, some 400 kilometers south of Seoul.

Kim was voted the MVP of the top division after netting 13 goals and setting up nine others for Ulsan Hyundai FC in 2019. He moved on to play for Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors from 2020 to 2022 and led the K League 1 with 10 assists in 2021.



New Suwon Samsung Bluewings midfielder Kim Bo-kyung poses in the K League 1 club's kits after signing a two-year contract, in this photo provided by Suwon on Jan. 17, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"I am happy to be wearing Suwon's uniform. I've always wanted to play for this club," Kim said. "I will try to make this team better."

The well-traveled midfielder made his professional debut in Japan in 2010. After signing with the first-division side Cerezo Osaka, Kim was loaned out to a second-tier club Oita Trinita for the 2010 season. He spent the next two years with Cerezo Osaka before joining Cardiff City in 2012.

Cardiff City were in the second-tier Championship in Kim's first season there but earned a promotion to the Premier League for the 2013-2014 campaign.

Kim also went on to play for Wigan Athletic in the Championship and Matsumoto Yamaga in Japan before making his K League debut with Jeonbuk in 2016.

After parts of two more seasons in Japan with Kashiwa Reysol from 2017 to 2018, Kim has found his home in the K League 1.

Internationally, Kim helped South Korea win bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and represented the country at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Suwon finished in 10th place out of 12 clubs last year, barely out of the relegation zone. The team said they were counting on the craft playmaker to spark the offense that ranked third from the bottom with 44 goals in 38 matches last year.

"Given his abilities to work out of high pressing, make plays and connect with his teammates, Kim Bo-kyung should be able to create a ton of scoring opportunities and bolster our offense," Suwon said in a statement.



