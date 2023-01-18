Hyundai launches all-new Kona subcompact SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the all-new Kona subcompact SUV in the domestic market, while planning to introduce its electrified version in the second quarter of this year.

Hyundai Motor aims to sell 37,000 units of the new Kona -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- this year.

The second-generation Kona comes with a 1.6-liter gasoline turbocharged, a 2.0-liter gasoline or a 1.6-liter gasoline hybrid engine, the company said in a statement.

It is priced at 25 million won to 36 million won (US$20,000-$29,000).

Hyundai said it expects gasoline hybrid models to account for 40 percent of its overall Kona model sales this year.

The model also comes with safety features that include front collision avoidance, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and parking collision avoidance systems.



This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor shows the all-new Kona subcompact SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

