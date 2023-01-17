Ulsan speedster Um Won-sang eyes end-of-season trophies in 2023
ULSAN, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- In one of the most puzzling events in South Korean football last year, the leading scorer for the best club in the top division left the annual awards ceremony empty-handed.
Ulsan Hyundai FC attacker Um Won-sang led his K League 1 club with 12 goals and six assists in 33 matches, helping Ulsan capture their first title since 2005.
However, it was Ulsan's captain, Lee Chung-yong, who won the league MVP award, on the account of his leadership. Lee only recorded three goals and two assists in 35 matches, but the 34-year-old had the "wily veteran carries team to the top" narrative working in his favor.
Um was nominated for a forward spot in the K League 1 Best XI, but the two places went to the two players who shared the league scoring lead, Cho Gue-sung of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Joo Min-kyu of Jeju United.
At an offseason media day event Monday in Ulsan, some 310 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Um said he'd like to add some individual trophies to his mantelpiece.
"I am entering my fifth season as a professional, and when you look back on your career, all you can remember will be your trophies and awards," the 24-year-old said. "Personally, I'd like to win one this year."
Um said he doesn't think he can win the MVP yet but added: "I'd love to be named to the Best XI team. And I know I'll have to play so well that there won't be any doubt on anyone's mind."
As for the big picture, Um said he will try to help Ulsan repeat as the champs and added, "Now that we've had a taste of it, we know how great it feels to win."
As much as award snubs stung Um, the most devastating blow came in the form of his omission from the FIFA World Cup squad.
Um enjoyed some success for the under-19 and under-23 national teams, and played a handful of matches for the senior national team last year in the months leading up to the World Cup.
He could have been a useful player off the bench, thanks to his combination of speed and offensive instincts. However, then head coach Paulo Bento left Um off the team, which ended up reaching the round of 16.
"I had set out to put together a strong season and earn my place on the World Cup team. I was really disappointed and dejected," Um admitted. "But ultimately, I wasn't good enough."
Um said he watched all South Korean matches, all the while wondering how nice it would have been if he'd made the team and taken the field.
"But the team played really well, so I think coach Bento made the right call," Um said. "Making the national team is the goal for every player. The team will have a new head coach, and the most important thing for me is to stay prepared."
