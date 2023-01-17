The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 January 17, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.55 3.55
2-M 3.61 3.61
3-M 3.72 3.74
6-M 3.89 3.90
12-M 3.91 3.92
(END)
