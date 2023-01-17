Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean foreign ministry on Tuesday said President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent remark about Iran during his visit to the United Arab Emirates was "irrelevant" to Seoul's relations with Tehran, in an apparent effort to prevent it from spilling into a diplomatic controversy.
While speaking to South Korean troops in the UAE earlier this week during his state visit there, Yoon compared the UAE-Iran relations to that of South and North Koreas, and said the UAE's "enemy and biggest threat is Iran."
In response, the Iranian foreign ministry said it was "looking into and pursuing the meddling comments" by Yoon, and awaiting an explanation from the Seoul foreign ministry.
In a text message to reporters, the Seoul foreign ministry urged against "unnecessary overinterpretation" of the remark, saying it was made while encouraging South Korean soldiers.
It added the remark was "irrelevant" to South Korea's diplomatic ties with Iran or other countries.
"Since forging diplomatic ties with Iran in 1962, our country has long maintained friendly and cooperative ties with Iran, and our commitment to continue developing the friendly bilateral relations with Iran remains firm," the ministry said.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(2nd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, UAE sign MOU for strategic arms industry cooperation
-
(LEAD) Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support
-
Prosecutors demand death, life sentences for 2 bank robbery suspects