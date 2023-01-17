PM vows to keep up pace of deregulation

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Tuesday the government will step up the pace of deregulation after the Lunar New Year holiday, promising practical changes in removing regulations hindering businesses.

"In the new year, the government will focus more on creating practical and specific changes so that the private sector can feel the results of regulatory innovation in earnest," Han told a Cabinet meeting.

Han called for relevant ministries to make utmost efforts to come up with measures to "bring dynamism to the private sector."

Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting endorsed the nomination of Cho Hong-sik, a Seoul National University law school professor, as climate ambassador.

Cho was nominated last week after President Yoon Suk Yeol sacked Na Kyung-won, former vice chair of the of the presidential committee on low birthrates and ambassador for climate and environment.

Yoon also named Kim Young-mi, a standing member of the committee, to replace Na as vice chair, but Kim's appointment is not subject to the Cabinet's approval.

The dismissal of Na, a former four-term lawmaker, came after Yoon's office openly voiced displeasure with Na's policy suggestion to tackle South Korea's record low birthrate.



Cabinet meeting Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (2nd from L) speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Seoul on Jan. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr

(END)