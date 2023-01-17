Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering wins pre-construction service deal for gas development project in UAE

14:36 January 17, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co., a plant construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday that it has received a letter of award for a pre-construction service agreement for a gas development project in the United Arab Emirates.

Under the deal with state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Samsung Engineering, a part of the joint venture with Technip Energies and Tecnimont S.p.A., will focus on the early engineering and procurement work on the onshore facilities of the Hail & Ghasha Gas Development Project.

The value of the deal is at some US$80 million, with Samsung Engineering's stake being at $27 million.

