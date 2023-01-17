PPP requests effective operation of emergency medical system during Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has asked the government to make sure that emergency medical facilities will open around the clock during the Lunar New Year holiday, the party's chief policy maker said Tuesday.
Rep. Sung Il-jong said the party asked the health ministry to ensure there is no hole in the emergency medical system during the holiday set for Saturday through Tuesday, and over 500 emergency medical facilities are expected to operate around the clock during the period.
The government and the PPP have also agreed to strengthen safety controls in places where large crowds are expected to gather, such as traditional markets and subway stations.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(3rd LD) China halts travel visa service for S. Koreans in protest of coronavirus restrictions
-
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(5th LD) Opposition leader questioned over bribery allegations, calls investigation "fabricated"
-
Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support
-
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Prosecutors demand death, life sentences for 2 bank robbery suspects
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, UAE sign MOU for strategic arms industry cooperation