PPP requests effective operation of emergency medical system during Lunar New Year holiday

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) has asked the government to make sure that emergency medical facilities will open around the clock during the Lunar New Year holiday, the party's chief policy maker said Tuesday.

Rep. Sung Il-jong said the party asked the health ministry to ensure there is no hole in the emergency medical system during the holiday set for Saturday through Tuesday, and over 500 emergency medical facilities are expected to operate around the clock during the period.

The government and the PPP have also agreed to strengthen safety controls in places where large crowds are expected to gather, such as traditional markets and subway stations.



Rep. Sung Il-jong of the ruling People Power Party speaks at a policy consultation meeting with the government at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Jan. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

