Seoul city to provide monthly subsidy to grandparents, relatives providing child care
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will provide a monthly subsidy of 300,000 won (US$242) to families relying on grandparents or relatives for child care as part of a project to help relieve the burden of raising children, officials said Tuesday.
The city plans to invest a total of 14.7 trillion won over the five years until 2026, including 200 billion won for 2023, for a comprehensive child care assistance project pushed by Mayor Oh Se-hoon, the officials said.
Under the plan, a monthly 300,000-won subsidy per child to will be doled out to families starting in August where grandparents or close relatives take on child care duties for 40 hours or longer per month.
Working couples with a monthly income less than about 6.65 million won and a child at age 2 or younger are eligible for the benefit.
Starting in September, the city will also provide up to 600,000 won to parents going on parental leave. The subsidy is available for parents living in Seoul with a monthly wage amounting to 150 percent of the national median income. Up to 2.4 million won will be provided to working couples who go on parental leave simultaneously.
Under the project, the city also plans to open a total of about 100 city-run "kids cafes," an indoor playground with cafeteria services.
