SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



KOLON IND 44,900 DN 350

CJ CheilJedang 345,500 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 DN 100

BNK Financial Group 7,160 DN 80

GKL 19,400 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 59,100 DN 900

SD Biosensor 29,450 DN 800

HanmiPharm 256,500 DN 12,500

CSWIND 71,700 DN 300

Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 400

POONGSAN 33,900 DN 150

emart 103,000 DN 500

Meritz Financial 45,950 UP 1,450

Hansae 15,850 DN 300

SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,550 DN 300

Kogas 33,750 UP 900

HyundaiEng&Const 36,700 DN 300

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,250 DN 50

SK hynix 86,000 UP 200

Youngpoong 617,000 DN 17,000

Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 UP 1,800

TaihanElecWire 1,570 DN 20

LX INT 33,800 DN 350

DongkukStlMill 13,500 0

LIG Nex1 79,400 DN 500

HANWHA LIFE 2,930 DN 30

Fila Holdings 35,700 DN 100

AMOREPACIFIC 144,500 UP 2,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 52,200 DN 400

FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 50

SK Innovation 155,500 DN 2,000

GS 44,500 UP 150

TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 11,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 DN 60

KAL 24,450 UP 50

LG Corp. 81,800 UP 400

POSCO CHEMICAL 198,500 UP 1,500

Boryung 9,400 DN 20

(MORE)