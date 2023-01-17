KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KOLON IND 44,900 DN 350
CJ CheilJedang 345,500 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,550 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 7,160 DN 80
GKL 19,400 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 59,100 DN 900
SD Biosensor 29,450 DN 800
HanmiPharm 256,500 DN 12,500
CSWIND 71,700 DN 300
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 400
POONGSAN 33,900 DN 150
emart 103,000 DN 500
Meritz Financial 45,950 UP 1,450
Hansae 15,850 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 206,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,550 DN 300
Kogas 33,750 UP 900
HyundaiEng&Const 36,700 DN 300
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,250 DN 50
SK hynix 86,000 UP 200
Youngpoong 617,000 DN 17,000
Hyundai M&F INS 31,100 UP 1,800
TaihanElecWire 1,570 DN 20
LX INT 33,800 DN 350
DongkukStlMill 13,500 0
LIG Nex1 79,400 DN 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,930 DN 30
Fila Holdings 35,700 DN 100
AMOREPACIFIC 144,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 52,200 DN 400
FOOSUNG 12,050 UP 50
SK Innovation 155,500 DN 2,000
GS 44,500 UP 150
TaekwangInd 727,000 DN 11,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,580 DN 60
KAL 24,450 UP 50
LG Corp. 81,800 UP 400
POSCO CHEMICAL 198,500 UP 1,500
Boryung 9,400 DN 20
