LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 DN 500

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 UP 50

AmoreG 38,250 DN 50

HyundaiMtr 166,000 DN 500

Daewoong 19,350 DN 500

KCC 224,500 DN 500

SKBP 72,100 DN 2,300

HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 50

KIA CORP. 65,000 UP 400

CHONGKUNDANG 82,600 DN 1,400

DoubleUGames 48,500 DN 550

COSMAX 74,800 DN 100

HANATOUR SERVICE 62,600 UP 100

HL MANDO 43,750 UP 50

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 14,000

PIAM 31,400 DN 150

Doosan Bobcat 35,800 UP 350

H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,840 DN 10

HANJINKAL 40,200 UP 600

Netmarble 57,900 DN 1,300

KRAFTON 170,000 DN 5,500

HD HYUNDAI 60,800 UP 1,900

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 50 UP150

ORION 119,000 DN 1,500

ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,450 DN 250

KOLMAR KOREA 43,500 DN 200

SKTelecom 46,850 UP 250

HyundaiElev 29,350 DN 250

SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 DN 500

KOREA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 20

Hanon Systems 8,860 DN 70

SK 194,000 DN 500

ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 950

Handsome 26,800 DN 400

ILJIN MATERIALS 59,000 DN 300

Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 150

COWAY 55,600 UP 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,200 DN 100

IBK 10,450 DN 100

(MORE)