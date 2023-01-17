KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,700 DN 500
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,750 UP 50
AmoreG 38,250 DN 50
HyundaiMtr 166,000 DN 500
Daewoong 19,350 DN 500
KCC 224,500 DN 500
SKBP 72,100 DN 2,300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,550 DN 50
KIA CORP. 65,000 UP 400
CHONGKUNDANG 82,600 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 48,500 DN 550
COSMAX 74,800 DN 100
HANATOUR SERVICE 62,600 UP 100
HL MANDO 43,750 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 DN 14,000
PIAM 31,400 DN 150
Doosan Bobcat 35,800 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 9,840 DN 10
HANJINKAL 40,200 UP 600
Netmarble 57,900 DN 1,300
KRAFTON 170,000 DN 5,500
HD HYUNDAI 60,800 UP 1,900
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 50 UP150
ORION 119,000 DN 1,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,450 DN 250
KOLMAR KOREA 43,500 DN 200
SKTelecom 46,850 UP 250
HyundaiElev 29,350 DN 250
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 47,250 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 2,980 DN 20
Hanon Systems 8,860 DN 70
SK 194,000 DN 500
ShinpoongPharm 20,800 DN 950
Handsome 26,800 DN 400
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,000 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 14,650 UP 150
COWAY 55,600 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,200 DN 100
IBK 10,450 DN 100
