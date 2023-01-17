KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DONGSUH 19,750 UP 50
Shinsegae 236,500 DN 500
Nongshim 345,000 DN 7,500
SGBC 45,250 DN 550
Hyosung 70,400 DN 100
LOTTE 32,650 UP 50
GCH Corp 16,600 DN 300
LotteChilsung 160,000 DN 2,500
SKNetworks 3,940 DN 55
ORION Holdings 15,050 DN 300
Daesang 21,200 DN 250
GS Retail 27,600 DN 250
Ottogi 452,500 DN 5,000
MERITZ SECU 6,750 UP 140
HtlShilla 81,300 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 30,350 DN 900
SamsungElecMech 148,500 DN 500
Hanssem 50,600 UP 1,750
F&F 131,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,750 UP 1,100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,920 DN 40
POSCO Holdings 305,500 DN 5,500
DB INSURANCE 67,300 UP 3,300
SLCORP 24,900 DN 350
Yuhan 53,100 DN 1,100
SamsungElec 61,000 DN 100
NHIS 9,390 UP 20
DongwonInd 48,000 DN 350
LS 70,100 UP 900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES110000 UP1000
GC Corp 127,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 23,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 616,000 DN 8,000
KPIC 183,500 UP 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,810 DN 110
SKC 94,200 DN 500
KSOE 76,100 DN 400
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,550 DN 450
MS IND 15,750 DN 100
OCI 89,800 UP 3,100
