LS ELECTRIC 53,100 0

KorZinc 550,000 DN 9,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,120 UP 20

HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 UP 600

IS DONGSEO 35,000 UP 950

S-Oil 84,900 DN 500

LG Innotek 280,000 UP 2,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 UP 4,500

HMM 21,550 UP 150

HYUNDAI WIA 53,100 DN 500

KumhoPetrochem 148,500 DN 500

Mobis 215,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,900 UP 100

S-1 59,200 UP 500

ZINUS 40,000 UP 50

Hanchem 201,000 UP 3,000

DWS 41,100 DN 600

KEPCO 20,000 DN 50

SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 100

KG DONGBU STL 8,120 DN 30

SamsungEng 24,200 DN 100

SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 1,500

PanOcean 6,030 UP 180

SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 350

CheilWorldwide 22,400 0

LOTTE CONF 118,000 0

KT 34,500 DN 150

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24250 DN900

LOTTE TOUR 14,350 UP 200

LG Uplus 11,250 UP 150

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 DN 500

KT&G 91,500 DN 500

Doosan Enerbility 16,300 DN 200

Doosanfc 33,650 DN 150

LG Display 13,300 0

Kangwonland 23,250 DN 200

NAVER 193,500 DN 7,000

Kakao 61,800 DN 2,700

NCsoft 466,000 DN 10,500

KIWOOM 99,500 DN 1,000

(MORE)