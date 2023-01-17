KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LS ELECTRIC 53,100 0
KorZinc 550,000 DN 9,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,120 UP 20
HyundaiMipoDock 78,500 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 35,000 UP 950
S-Oil 84,900 DN 500
LG Innotek 280,000 UP 2,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 UP 4,500
HMM 21,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI WIA 53,100 DN 500
KumhoPetrochem 148,500 DN 500
Mobis 215,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 80,900 UP 100
S-1 59,200 UP 500
ZINUS 40,000 UP 50
Hanchem 201,000 UP 3,000
DWS 41,100 DN 600
KEPCO 20,000 DN 50
SamsungSecu 35,150 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,120 DN 30
SamsungEng 24,200 DN 100
SAMSUNG C&T 119,000 UP 1,500
PanOcean 6,030 UP 180
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 22,400 0
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 34,500 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24250 DN900
LOTTE TOUR 14,350 UP 200
LG Uplus 11,250 UP 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,000 DN 500
KT&G 91,500 DN 500
Doosan Enerbility 16,300 DN 200
Doosanfc 33,650 DN 150
LG Display 13,300 0
Kangwonland 23,250 DN 200
NAVER 193,500 DN 7,000
Kakao 61,800 DN 2,700
NCsoft 466,000 DN 10,500
KIWOOM 99,500 DN 1,000
