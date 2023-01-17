KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
DSME 19,800 UP 200
HDSINFRA 7,790 DN 60
DWEC 4,585 DN 5
KEPCO KPS 33,800 DN 300
LG H&H 757,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 619,000 DN 19,000
KEPCO E&C 60,900 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 43,300 DN 500
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,000 DN 1,100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 27,600 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 94,700 UP 300
Celltrion 163,500 DN 4,500
TKG Huchems 19,900 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,100 UP 400
KIH 61,400 DN 700
Hanwha 27,850 UP 100
DB HiTek 42,950 DN 500
CJ 82,800 DN 500
Meritz Insurance 53,400 UP 400
HITEJINRO 25,250 DN 350
CJ LOGISTICS 91,700 DN 1,300
DOOSAN 89,200 UP 700
DL 61,300 UP 100
BGF Retail 197,500 UP 2,000
HYBE 177,000 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 80,100 DN 800
SK ie technology 63,300 DN 1,600
HDC-OP 10,600 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 458,000 DN 22,500
DL E&C 35,650 UP 300
kakaopay 66,400 DN 4,400
HYOSUNG TNC 404,500 UP 7,000
K Car 12,800 UP 350
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 377,500 UP 500
HANILCMT 11,250 DN 150
SKBS 76,800 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 35,600 DN 100
WooriFinancialGroup 12,850 DN 450
KakaoBank 28,450 DN 1,000
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
Police to release results of Itaewon tragedy probe this week
Ex-Ssangbangwool chief arrested in Thailand while fleeing corruption allegations
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(5th LD) Opposition leader questioned over bribery allegations, calls investigation "fabricated"
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
Latest PGA Tour winner thanks golfer wife for unwavering support
Lotte Chemical sells Pakistani unit to streamline business, secure funds
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
Prosecutors demand death, life sentences for 2 bank robbery suspects
(LEAD) S. Korea, UAE sign MOU for strategic arms industry cooperation