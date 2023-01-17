S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 17, 2023
All News 16:34 January 17, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.605 3.599 +0.6
2-year TB 3.530 3.495 +3.5
3-year TB 3.484 3.454 +3.0
10-year TB 3.444 3.383 +6.1
2-year MSB 3.503 3.473 +3.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.677 4.661 +1.6
91-day CD 3.740 3.790 -5.0
(END)
