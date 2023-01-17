S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency

By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- A homegrown KF-21 fighter prototype achieved supersonic speeds in a test flight Tuesday, South Korea's state arms procurement agency said, in a key milestone for the high-profile warplane development project.

The first KF-21 prototype reached the speed of Mach 1, or 1,224 kilometers per hour, at an altitude of 40,000 feet at 3:15 p.m. as it flew over the country's southern waters following a takeoff from the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 km south of Seoul.

The prototype made its maiden flight in July last year.

Securing the supersonic capability is a major part of the development efforts, led by its manufacturer, Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., as it means key functions, including avionics, work smoothly irrespective of flight speeds.

Launched in 2015, the KF-21 project worth 8.8 trillion won (US$7.09 billion) seeks to develop the 4.5th-generation fighter to replace the country's aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 jets waiting to be decommissioned following decades of service.



This photo, provided by the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Jan. 5, 2023, shows the third prototype of the KF-21 fighter taxiing on a runway in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

