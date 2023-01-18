Yoon arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum

By Lee Haye-ah

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday on a four-day visit that will include his attendance at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Yoon is set to meet with South Korean residents in Zurich later Tuesday and travel to Davos on Wednesday to meet with CEOs of major global companies and deliver a special address at the WEF.

The president is on the second leg of a two-nation tour that earlier took him to the United Arab Emirates for a state visit.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Zurich Airport in Zurich, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

During the meeting with the CEOs, Yoon is expected to discuss ways the government and the private sector can work together to overcome the complex global crisis and ensure sustainable growth.

The CEOs will include Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung from among chiefs of South Korean conglomerates, as well as the CEOs of Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, JP Morgan and Sony.

On Thursday, the president will give a special address to the forum and present ideas for international cooperation and solidarity for the strengthening of supply chains, the transition to clean energy and the construction of a digital order.

Yoon plans to visit the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich the same day to meet with scholars and discuss cooperation in science and technology.

