Mirae Asset Venture Investment to raise 25 bln won via stock offering

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- Mirae Asset Venture Investment Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 25 billion won (US$20.2 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 5.68 million common shares at a price of 4,396 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.

