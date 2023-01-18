Yoon discusses expanding cooperation with UAE vice president

By Lee Haye-ah

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with the vice president of the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and discussed expanding cooperation in business, space and other sectors, his office said.

During the meeting with Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in Dubai, Yoon said he was impressed by Dubai's innovative development and proposed South Korea and the UAE not only cooperate with each other but also jointly contribute to issues of common interest to all of mankind, senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye said in a written briefing.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) shakes hands with UAE Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum ahead of their meeting in Dubai on Jan. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

"President Yoon said he hopes to drastically strengthen cooperation with the UAE in space, digital technology, green technology and other future industry sectors," Kim said.

"In particular, he asked Vice President and Prime Minister Mohammed to take an interest and provide support so that our businesses can actively participate in key economic projects in Dubai going forward, given that they have contributed to Dubai's development by actively participating in Dubai's construction and infrastructure projects," she added.

The vice president, who is also the ruler of Dubai, expressed hope for strengthening cooperation with South Korea in various areas, saying South Korea will become a key partner in Dubai's journey to achieving its goal of becoming one of the top three cities in the world by 2033, according to Kim.

The vice president also acknowledged the large contributions South Korean companies have made to Dubai's development, while voicing hope that they will make further inroads into Dubai and support both countries' economic development, she said.

Following the meeting, Yoon departed for Switzerland, wrapping up his four-day state visit to the UAE.

