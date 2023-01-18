N. Korean leader sends New Year's cards to Chinese, Russian leaders
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent New Year's cards to Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin earlier this year, Pyongyang's state media said Wednesday.
The North's leader sent New Year's greetings cards to party chiefs and state heads of various countries, including Xi, Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
It did not elaborate on the details of Kim's message in the cards.
China is the North's traditional ally and economic benefactor. The North has also touted its close ties with Moscow despite international condemnation over Russia's war with Ukraine.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark