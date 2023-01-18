Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- President Yoon's slip of tongue becomes diplomatic risk (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Easing restrictions on green belt only made capital region bigger (Kookmin Daily)
-- China's 3 pct growth rate casts cloud over S. Korea's export forecast (Donga Ilbo)
-- China's shrinking population and growth rate likely to send shock waves (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prevention should be prioritized over punishment in dealing with persistent industrial accident deaths (Segye Times)
-- 'Lee Jae-myung and Kim Seong-tae are close' says ex-secretary of Kim, ex-Ssangbangwool chief, during trial (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 3 pct growth rate and declining population shows China's super-charged growth is ending (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- With China's growth rate only at 3 pct, 'world's factory' stops high-speed growth (Hankyoreh)
-- China's dream at risk with declining population for 1st time in 61 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- China's economy is peaking with slow growth, declining population (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hastened legislation of tycoon tax could backfire (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Ex-SBW boss whisked to questioning (JoongAng Daily)
-- KF-21 makes first supersonic flight (Korea Herald)
-- Jeju islanders welcome waste incinerators in their backyards (Korea Times)
