Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 January 18, 2023
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 02/-4 Sunny 0
Incheon 01/-4 Sunny 0
Suwon 02/-5 Sunny 0
Cheongju 03/-2 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 04/-3 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 02/-7 Sunny 0
Gangneung 05/-2 Sunny 0
Jeonju 04/-2 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 05/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30
Daegu 05/-2 Cloudy 10
Busan 07/00 Sunny 20
