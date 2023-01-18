Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 January 18, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 02/-4 Sunny 0

Incheon 01/-4 Sunny 0

Suwon 02/-5 Sunny 0

Cheongju 03/-2 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 04/-3 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 02/-7 Sunny 0

Gangneung 05/-2 Sunny 0

Jeonju 04/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 05/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeju 08/04 Cloudy 30

Daegu 05/-2 Cloudy 10

Busan 07/00 Sunny 20

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!