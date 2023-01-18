Seoul shares open lower amid earnings concerns
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened lower Wednesday, as concerns over corporate earnings, set to be released starting next week, weighed on investor sentiment.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 15.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 2,364.02 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
Companies are expected to announce their fourth-quarter earnings results beginning next week, with the market consensus leaning toward lackluster performances in some sectors.
Tech heavyweights and financial stocks drove down the KOSPI, with market behemoth Samsung Electronics falling more than 1 percent and battery maker Samsung SDI slipping 1.2 percent.
Shinhan Financial, a major banking group, dipped more than 2.5 percent, and its rival, Hana Financial, also slumped 3 percent.
Top chemical producer LG Chem, in contrast, gained 0.2 percent, and Naver, the internet portal giant, rose 0.3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,238.10 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.6 won from Tuesday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal