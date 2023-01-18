K-pop girl group aespa to perform at New York City's mega-festival
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean girl group aespa will perform at The Governors Ball Music Festival 2023, a major annual outdoor music festival in New York City, the group's agency said Wednesday.
It will become the first K-pop act to perform at the festival, according to SM Entertainment. This year's event will be held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens from June 9-11, featuring acts from a wide range of genres, including electronic, indie, rock, rap and hip-hop, with Lizzo, ODESZA and Kendrick Lamar as headliners.
The Korean quartet will perform on the main stage on the second day of the festival.
In April, aespa debuted at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the largest outdoor music festival in the United States. It later performed at the 2022 Good Morning America Summer Concert Series, an annual summer concert hosted by ABC channel's famous morning television program.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
Opposition leader Lee vows not to succumb to prosecution's 'fabrication'
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal