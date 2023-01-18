Spotify launches program to support rising Korean hip-hop artists

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Spotify, the world's largest music streaming subscription service, announced Wednesday the launch of a program to support rising Korean hip-hop artists.

Kicking off and as part of the "K-hip-hop Rookies" program, five hip-hop rookies who took part in the South Korean TV rap competition show "Show Me The Money 11" pre-released a track titled "Hop on the truck" exclusively on Spotify on Tuesday, the service said.

It added the track will be officially available on various music platforms Friday.

Produced by Amoeba Culture, "Hop on the truck" is the first song performed by toigo, GONEISBACK, NSW yoon, Roh Yun-ha and XINSAYNE since the TV competition show.

Spotify said it will provide a wide range of support for the rookies, ranging from the production of music and music videos to online and offline promotions.

"We will continue to work hard to connect more local Korean artists across different genres including hip-hop not only with fans around the world, but also with more global listeners who have not yet felt the charm of the diverse local Korean music scene," a Spotify spokesperson was quoted as saying in a press release.

Korean hip-hop rookies toigo, GONEISBACK, NSW yoon, Roh Yun-ha and XINSAYNE are seen in this photo provided by Spotify, the world's largest music streaming subscription service. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

