Unification minister meets UNICEF, WFP chiefs over N. Korea's humanitarian situations
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has met with chiefs of international organizations in Switzerland to discuss North Korea's humanitarian situations, his office said Wednesday.
Kwon held talks with Catherine Russell, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), and David Beasley, head of the World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday (Swiss time) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to the unification ministry.
Kwon is currently on a visit to Switzerland, accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his eight-day overseas trip, which also included a stop in the United Arab Emirates.
Kwon and the chiefs of the international agencies agreed on the need to swiftly resume humanitarian projects in the North, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs.
"In particular, the officials shared the understanding that it is very urgent and important to provide medical and nutrition assistance to North Korean infants on humanitarian grounds," the ministry said.
International organizations and non-government agencies have withdrawn their staff members from North Korea in recent years, as the North tightened border controls over the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ministry added it will closely cooperate with international organizations to help North Koreans improve their quality of life through humanitarian assistance.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal