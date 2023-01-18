Unification minister meets UNICEF, WFP chiefs over N. Korea's humanitarian situations

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Kwon Young-se has met with chiefs of international organizations in Switzerland to discuss North Korea's humanitarian situations, his office said Wednesday.

Kwon held talks with Catherine Russell, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund (UNICEF), and David Beasley, head of the World Food Program (WFP) on Tuesday (Swiss time) on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, according to the unification ministry.

Kwon is currently on a visit to Switzerland, accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol on his eight-day overseas trip, which also included a stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Kwon and the chiefs of the international agencies agreed on the need to swiftly resume humanitarian projects in the North, according to the ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs.

"In particular, the officials shared the understanding that it is very urgent and important to provide medical and nutrition assistance to North Korean infants on humanitarian grounds," the ministry said.

International organizations and non-government agencies have withdrawn their staff members from North Korea in recent years, as the North tightened border controls over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry added it will closely cooperate with international organizations to help North Koreans improve their quality of life through humanitarian assistance.



This photo, provided by South Korea's unification ministry on Jan. 18, 2023, shows Unification Minister Kwon Young-se (R) and Catherine Russell, executive director of the U.N. Children's Fund, posing for a photo as they held talks in Davos to discuss North Korea's humanitarian situations. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

