Spy agency, police raid labor group over alleged anti-communist law violations

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The nation's spy agency and police raided a militant labor umbrella organization on Wednesday on suspicion of anti-communist law violations by some of its members.

Investigators from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the National Police Agency (NPA) began their raid on the headquarters of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) in central Seoul around 10 a.m.



Officials of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions protest a raid by police and the National Intelligence Service in front of its headquarters in central Seoul on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

The two agencies have reportedly obtained a search and seizure warrant for the KCTU from the court in connection with alleged violations of the National Security Law by some KCTU members.

The investigators entered the KCTU head office after an about hourlong confrontation with KCTU officials who resisted the raid attempt, demanding the search and seizure be conducted in the presence of its lawyers. A scuffle reportedly occurred during the confrontation.

Around the same time, the NIS and NPA also raided the headquarters of the KCTU-affiliated Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union in the southwestern ward of Yeongdeungpo.

An NIS official told Yonhap News Agency by phone, "The case has been internally under the investigation for several years and related evidence has been secured. A search and seizure warrant has been obtained from the court due to the need for a forced investigation."

The NIS has reportedly been investigating alleged anti-communist law violations by some progressive labor figures on the southern resort island of Jeju and elsewhere.

ycm@yna.co.kr

(END)