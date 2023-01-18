Lotte Confectionery to invest 70 bln won in new ice cream factory in India
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Confectionery Co. said Wednesday it will invest 70 billion won (US$56.6 million) in its ice cream making affiliate in India, Havmor Ice Cream Ltd., over the next five years as the confectionery maker tries to strengthen its rapidly growing India business.
Lotte Confectionery will build a new 60,000-square-meter ice cream factory in Pune, an industrial city in India's western state of Maharashtra.
The envisioned factory will be the first for Havmor Ice Cream in India, after the South Korean confectionery maker acquired the company in 2017 for 167.2 billion won.
Harvmor Ice Cream operates 216 stores in India and distributes two ice cream brands made by Lotte Confectionery -- Snow Ice and World Cone.
Lotte Confectionery said it needed to increase production capacity of its affiliate in India, amid a rapidly growing demand for its ice cream products there.
The new ice cream factory is expected to generate some 1,000 jobs, the confectionery arm of Lotte Group said.
The Pune factory will also become the third manufacturing plant for Lotte Confectionery in India.
Last year, Lotte Confectionery merged with Lotte Foods, a food and dairy products maker of Lotte Group, to improve profitability and streamline overlapping business areas.
The company had posted over 3 trillion won in sales and an operating profit of 1.2 trillion won as of September 2022.
fairydust@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold 'table-top' exercise against N. Korea's possible nuke use: ministry
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
S. Korean woman dies while trekking in Nepal