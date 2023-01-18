STAYC to return after 7 months with new album

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Girl group STAYC will drop a new album for the first time in seven months next month, its management agency said Wednesday.

"STAYC, composed of members Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon and J, is preparing to make a comeback with the goal of releasing a new album in February," Highup Entertainment said in a release.

The agency, however, did not disclose the format of the upcoming album.

It will mark the band's first release since its seventh single "We Need Love" in July.

The six-piece group debuted in November 2020 with the song "So Bad" and has since grown to be one of the leading fourth-generation K-pop girl groups along with NewJeans, Ive, Le Sserafim, aespa and Nmixx, releasing hits such as "ASAP" and "Stereotype."



K-pop girl group STAYC is seen in this photo provided by Highup Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

