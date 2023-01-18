The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.



(LEAD) Yoon arrives in Switzerland to attend Davos forum

ZURICH, Switzerland -- President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Zurich, Switzerland, on Tuesday on a four-day visit that will include his attendance at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

Yoon met with South Korean residents over dinner and will travel to Davos on Wednesday to meet with a group of CEOs from South Korean conglomerates and other leading multinational companies before delivering a special address at the WEF.



Hyundai launches all-new Kona subcompact SUV in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the all-new Kona subcompact SUV in the domestic market, while planning to introduce its electrified version in the second quarter of this year.

Hyundai Motor aims to sell 37,000 units of the new Kona -- the first fully revamped model in five years -- this year.



S. Korea identifies remains of 2 more Korean War troops

SEOUL -- South Korea's military has identified the remains of two more soldiers killed during the 1950-53 Korean War, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The ministry's excavation team identified the remains of Choi Bong-keun and Oh Moon-kyo, recovered in 2001 and 2019, respectively, through DNA analysis based on samples provided by their families. Choi was a private first class, while Oh held a rank equivalent to the current sergeant.



S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week

SEOUL -- The government will decide when to lift the indoor mask mandate this week, as the country is past the peak of the latest winter COVID-19 wave, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Wednesday.

"With this winter's COVID-19 wave past its peak, the overall virus situation is stabilizing," Lee said during a government virus response meeting.



S. Korea's COVID cases down to lowest Wed. tally in 13 weeks

SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell to the lowest Wednesday tally in 13 weeks, showing signs the infection trend may be subsiding, as the country prepares to lift the indoor mask mandate.

The country reported 36,908 new COVID-19 infections, including 80 from overseas, bringing the total to 29,898,142, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.



S. Korea to extend 900 bln won in policy financing for display sector

SEOUL -- South Korea will offer 900 billion won (US$726.86 million) in policy financing to the display industry this year to help fund their investments in advanced technologies and boost exports, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin announced the plan as he met with officials of major players, including Samsung Display Co. and LG Display Co., in Seoul to discuss business circumstances and possible ways of cooperation.



Spotify launches program to support rising Korean hip-hop artists

SEOUL -- Spotify, the world's largest music streaming subscription service, announced Wednesday the launch of a program to support rising Korean hip-hop artists.

Kicking off and as part of the "K-hip-hop Rookies" program, five hip-hop rookies who took part in the South Korean TV rap competition show "Show Me The Money 11" pre-released a track titled "Hop on the truck" exclusively on Spotify on Tuesday, the service said.



PPP supporters pick Kim as favorite for party leader

SEOUL -- Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party (PPP) is leading in the race for party leadership, multiple polls showed Wednesday.

Kim was ahead of the others with 35.5 percent, followed by former lawmaker Na Kyung-won with 21.6 percent and Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo with 19.9 percent, according to a joint survey of 397 PPP supporters conducted by Kookmin Research Group and Ace Research and Consulting Group between Saturday and Monday



About 1 in 20 young Seoul residents live in social isolation due mainly to unemployment

SEOUL -- About 1 in 20 young people in Seoul live in isolation or seclusion from society due mainly to difficulties in finding a job or mental problems, a survey by the city government showed Wednesday.

An estimated 4.5 percent, or about 129,000, of Seoul residents aged between 19-39 were surveyed to be in social isolation or seclusion, the city government said following a survey conducted last year on 5,513 Seoul citizens in the age group.



