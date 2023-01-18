PM visits traditional market ahead of Lunar New Year holiday

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a traditional market and encouraged small merchants there ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, Han's office said Wednesday.

Han told merchants at Gyeongdong Market in Seoul that the government will continue to make efforts to help traditional markets, big firms and self-employed people create a business model of coexistence.

"Gyeongdong Market is the place where we want to create a win-win model among big companies, traditional markets and self-employed people," Han said.

Han listened to financial hardships felt by small merchants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fierce competition with major retailers and online platforms.

Han was also asked to ease some regulations for the market to open a night market for street food on the roof parking area, according to the office.



PM visits traditional market Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (L) purchases offerings for a traditional Korean ritual at Gyeongdong Market in Seoul on Jan. 18, 2023, ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, known as Seol, which is one of the two major Korean traditional holidays and falls on Jan. 21-24 this year. (Yonhap)

