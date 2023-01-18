PM visits traditional market ahead of Lunar New Year holiday
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo visited a traditional market and encouraged small merchants there ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, Han's office said Wednesday.
Han told merchants at Gyeongdong Market in Seoul that the government will continue to make efforts to help traditional markets, big firms and self-employed people create a business model of coexistence.
"Gyeongdong Market is the place where we want to create a win-win model among big companies, traditional markets and self-employed people," Han said.
Han listened to financial hardships felt by small merchants due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fierce competition with major retailers and online platforms.
Han was also asked to ease some regulations for the market to open a night market for street food on the roof parking area, according to the office.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
-
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
-
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
-
Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark