KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GS Retail 28,400 UP 800
HtlShilla 82,600 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 30,100 DN 250
MERITZ SECU 6,920 UP 170
Ottogi 455,000 UP 2,500
SamsungElecMech 152,000 UP 3,500
Hanssem 51,200 UP 600
F&F 141,000 UP 10,000
SGBC 45,550 UP 300
Shinsegae 235,500 DN 1,000
Nongshim 343,000 DN 2,000
Hyosung 69,000 DN 1,400
LOTTE 33,100 UP 450
LotteChilsung 164,000 UP 4,000
GCH Corp 16,600 0
Daesang 21,050 DN 150
SKNetworks 3,940 0
ORION Holdings 14,950 DN 100
KCC 223,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 72,400 UP 300
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,650 UP 100
KIA CORP. 64,700 DN 300
KSOE 75,300 DN 800
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,550 0
SamsungF&MIns 203,000 DN 3,000
Kogas 33,100 DN 650
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 46,050 DN 500
MS IND 15,750 0
OCI 87,000 DN 2,800
LS ELECTRIC 51,000 DN 2,100
KorZinc 547,000 DN 3,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,110 DN 10
HyundaiMipoDock 77,300 DN 1,200
IS DONGSEO 34,250 DN 750
S-Oil 84,200 DN 700
LG Innotek 283,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 187,000 0
HMM 21,500 DN 50
HYUNDAI WIA 52,800 DN 300
SKC 94,500 UP 300
(MORE)
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
-
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
-
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
-
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
-
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
-
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
-
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
-
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims