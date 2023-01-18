MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,880 UP 70

KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 2,000

TaekwangInd 725,000 DN 2,000

SSANGYONGCNE 5,600 UP 20

KAL 24,750 UP 300

LG Corp. 81,300 DN 500

POSCO CHEMICAL 194,000 DN 4,500

Boryung 9,500 UP 100

LOTTE Fine Chem 56,700 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 DN 450

Meritz Insurance 55,300 UP 1,900

HITEJINRO 25,250 0

Yuhan 53,000 DN 100

SLCORP 25,050 UP 150

CJ LOGISTICS 93,500 UP 1,800

DOOSAN 87,800 DN 1,400

DL 61,300 0

SK hynix 85,100 DN 900

Youngpoong 634,000 UP 17,000

HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 DN 350

CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,200 DN 50

Hanwha 27,700 DN 150

DB HiTek 42,750 DN 200

CJ 85,500 UP 2,700

LX INT 33,400 DN 400

DongkukStlMill 13,700 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 1,545 DN 25

Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 250

HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 1,500

AmoreG 37,600 DN 650

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 UP 40

POSCO Holdings 300,000 DN 5,500

DB INSURANCE 67,600 UP 300

SamsungElec 60,400 DN 600

NHIS 9,350 DN 40

DongwonInd 47,950 DN 50

LS 67,400 DN 2,700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 DN1500

GC Corp 130,000 UP 3,000

GS E&C 22,800 DN 200

(MORE)