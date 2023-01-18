Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:40 January 18, 2023

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,880 UP 70
KumhoPetrochem 146,500 DN 2,000
TaekwangInd 725,000 DN 2,000
SSANGYONGCNE 5,600 UP 20
KAL 24,750 UP 300
LG Corp. 81,300 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 194,000 DN 4,500
Boryung 9,500 UP 100
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,700 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 34,300 DN 450
Meritz Insurance 55,300 UP 1,900
HITEJINRO 25,250 0
Yuhan 53,000 DN 100
SLCORP 25,050 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 93,500 UP 1,800
DOOSAN 87,800 DN 1,400
DL 61,300 0
SK hynix 85,100 DN 900
Youngpoong 634,000 UP 17,000
HyundaiEng&Const 36,350 DN 350
CUCKOO HOMESYS 29,200 DN 50
Hanwha 27,700 DN 150
DB HiTek 42,750 DN 200
CJ 85,500 UP 2,700
LX INT 33,400 DN 400
DongkukStlMill 13,700 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 1,545 DN 25
Hyundai M&F INS 31,350 UP 250
HyundaiMtr 164,500 DN 1,500
AmoreG 37,600 DN 650
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 6,960 UP 40
POSCO Holdings 300,000 DN 5,500
DB INSURANCE 67,600 UP 300
SamsungElec 60,400 DN 600
NHIS 9,350 DN 40
DongwonInd 47,950 DN 50
LS 67,400 DN 2,700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES108500 DN1500
GC Corp 130,000 UP 3,000
GS E&C 22,800 DN 200
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!