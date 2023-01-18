KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 613,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 184,000 UP 500
Daewoong 19,200 DN 150
Mobis 209,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,200 DN 3,700
S-1 58,000 DN 1,200
ZINUS 39,300 DN 700
Hanchem 199,000 DN 2,000
DWS 40,700 DN 400
KEPCO 20,150 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,070 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,750 0
SKTelecom 47,250 UP 400
HyundaiElev 29,450 UP 100
IBK 10,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,600 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 2,925 DN 55
Hanon Systems 8,740 DN 120
SK 192,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 150
Handsome 26,600 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 15,400 UP 750
COWAY 55,300 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 2,800
SamsungEng 24,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,100 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,150 DN 250
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 34,900 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24250 0
LOTTE TOUR 14,350 0
LG Uplus 11,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 UP 700
KT&G 92,100 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,000 DN 300
(MORE)
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
(2nd LD) Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
