Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:40 January 18, 2023

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 613,000 DN 3,000
KPIC 184,000 UP 500
Daewoong 19,200 DN 150
Mobis 209,000 DN 6,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 77,200 DN 3,700
S-1 58,000 DN 1,200
ZINUS 39,300 DN 700
Hanchem 199,000 DN 2,000
DWS 40,700 DN 400
KEPCO 20,150 UP 150
SamsungSecu 35,050 DN 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,070 DN 50
DONGSUH 19,750 0
SKTelecom 47,250 UP 400
HyundaiElev 29,450 UP 100
IBK 10,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG SDS 123,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 46,600 DN 650
KUMHOTIRE 2,925 DN 55
Hanon Systems 8,740 DN 120
SK 192,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 20,650 DN 150
Handsome 26,600 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 59,500 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 15,400 UP 750
COWAY 55,300 DN 300
LOTTE SHOPPING 102,000 UP 2,800
SamsungEng 24,050 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 118,500 DN 500
PanOcean 6,100 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 50
CheilWorldwide 22,150 DN 250
LOTTE CONF 118,000 0
KT 34,900 UP 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL24250 0
LOTTE TOUR 14,350 0
LG Uplus 11,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,700 UP 700
KT&G 92,100 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 16,000 DN 300
(MORE)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!