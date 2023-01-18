KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 32,700 DN 950
LG Display 13,200 DN 100
Kangwonland 23,500 UP 250
NAVER 195,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 61,600 DN 200
NCsoft 474,000 UP 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 64,000 UP 1,400
COSMAX 76,200 UP 1,400
KIWOOM 99,100 DN 400
DSME 19,450 DN 350
HDSINFRA 7,550 DN 240
DWEC 4,465 DN 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,450 DN 100
CJ CheilJedang 343,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 33,450 DN 350
LG H&H 757,000 0
LGCHEM 613,000 DN 6,000
KEPCO E&C 60,000 DN 900
ShinhanGroup 42,700 DN 600
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 54,900 UP 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 26,700 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 95,200 UP 500
Celltrion 164,000 UP 500
TKG Huchems 19,600 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 140,000 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 63,300 UP 200
KIH 60,600 DN 800
POONGSAN 34,400 UP 500
KBFinancialGroup 58,500 DN 600
Hansae 16,350 UP 500
Youngone Corp 44,000 UP 350
CSWIND 70,800 DN 900
GKL 19,700 UP 300
KOLON IND 45,050 UP 150
HanmiPharm 256,500 0
SD Biosensor 29,100 DN 350
Meritz Financial 47,100 UP 1,150
BNK Financial Group 7,120 DN 40
emart 103,000 0
HANKOOK TIRE & TECHNOLOGY 332,500 UP 600
