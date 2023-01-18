Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:40 January 18, 2023

KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 50
PIAM 31,250 DN 150
HANJINKAL 40,850 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 UP 100
DoubleUGames 48,800 UP 300
HL MANDO 43,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,350 UP 510
Netmarble 57,400 DN 500
KRAFTON 171,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,300 DN 500
ORION 121,500 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,300 DN 450
BGF Retail 192,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 81,000 UP 900
HDC-OP 10,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 375,500 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 11,200 DN 50
SKBS 77,600 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 DN 50
KakaoBank 27,550 DN 900
HYBE 179,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 61,900 DN 1,400
LG Energy Solution 458,000 0
DL E&C 35,900 UP 250
kakaopay 65,100 DN 1,300
K Car 12,700 DN 100
SKSQUARE 35,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,100 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,920 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 143,500 DN 1,000
GS 44,650 UP 150
FOOSUNG 12,050 0
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 1,500
LIG Nex1 77,800 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 35,150 DN 550
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!