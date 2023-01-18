KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLMAR KOREA 43,450 DN 50
PIAM 31,250 DN 150
HANJINKAL 40,850 UP 650
CHONGKUNDANG 82,700 UP 100
DoubleUGames 48,800 UP 300
HL MANDO 43,550 DN 200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 793,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 35,300 DN 500
H.S.ENTERPRISE 10,350 UP 510
Netmarble 57,400 DN 500
KRAFTON 171,000 UP 1,000
HD HYUNDAI 60,300 DN 500
ORION 121,500 UP 2,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,150 DN 300
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,300 DN 450
BGF Retail 192,500 DN 5,000
SKCHEM 81,000 UP 900
HDC-OP 10,500 DN 100
HYOSUNG TNC 405,000 UP 500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 375,500 DN 2,000
HANILCMT 11,200 DN 50
SKBS 77,600 UP 800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,800 DN 50
KakaoBank 27,550 DN 900
HYBE 179,000 UP 2,000
SK ie technology 61,900 DN 1,400
LG Energy Solution 458,000 0
DL E&C 35,900 UP 250
kakaopay 65,100 DN 1,300
K Car 12,700 DN 100
SKSQUARE 35,500 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 179,000 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 51,100 DN 1,100
HANWHA LIFE 2,920 DN 10
AMOREPACIFIC 143,500 DN 1,000
GS 44,650 UP 150
FOOSUNG 12,050 0
SK Innovation 154,000 DN 1,500
LIG Nex1 77,800 DN 1,600
Fila Holdings 35,150 DN 550
(END)
Opposition leader Lee lashes out at gov't, calls for talks with Yoon
N. Korean nuclear test inevitable, China unwilling and unable to help: Victor Cha
(LEAD) Biden hails US$2.6 bln investment plan by S. Korea's Hanwha Solutions as 'big deal'
Yoon's comment on nuclear armament indication of will to defend nation: official
(LEAD) Yoon meets with S. Korean troops of Akh unit in UAE
(LEAD) S. Korean, UAE companies seek to enhance energy, defense, new industry ties
(LEAD) Gov't mulls compensating forced labor victims via public foundation despite victims' opposition
Appellate court orders additional compensation for families of 2014 ferry disaster victims
(LEAD) S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter achieves supersonic speeds: arms agency
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall to 13-week low; gov't to discuss lifting indoor mask mandate
S. Korea to determine when to lift indoor mask mandate this week
(LEAD) Seoul foreign ministry seeks to defuse controversy over Yoon's Iran remark
