Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning

All News 16:12 January 18, 2023

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday claimed he is innocent but said he will comply with a summons for questioning as part of a corruption investigation.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up for questioning on Jan. 27 as part of an investigation into corruption allegations involving a high-profile property development project.

"As the prosecution told me to come again, I will go, even though I have done nothing wrong," Lee told reporters during a visit to a traditional market in Seoul.

The case centers on allegations that a private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap huge investment profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, launched while Lee was serving as mayor of Seongnam.

Last week, Lee underwent 12 hours of questioning as part of a separate investigation into bribery allegations linked to a football club in Seongnam.
(END)

Keywords
#Lee Jae-myung #DP
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!