Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning
SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday claimed he is innocent but said he will comply with a summons for questioning as part of a corruption investigation.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up for questioning on Jan. 27 as part of an investigation into corruption allegations involving a high-profile property development project.
"As the prosecution told me to come again, I will go, even though I have done nothing wrong," Lee told reporters during a visit to a traditional market in Seoul.
The case centers on allegations that a private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap huge investment profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, launched while Lee was serving as mayor of Seongnam.
Last week, Lee underwent 12 hours of questioning as part of a separate investigation into bribery allegations linked to a football club in Seongnam.
(END)
