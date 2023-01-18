Opposition leader claims innocence but agrees to comply with summons for questioning

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday claimed he is innocent but said he will comply with a summons for questioning as part of a corruption investigation.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office asked Lee to show up for questioning on Jan. 27 as part of an investigation into corruption allegations involving a high-profile property development project.

"As the prosecution told me to come again, I will go, even though I have done nothing wrong," Lee told reporters during a visit to a traditional market in Seoul.

The case centers on allegations that a private asset management company, Hwacheon Daeyu, was allowed to reap huge investment profits from the development project in Daejang-dong in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, launched while Lee was serving as mayor of Seongnam.

Last week, Lee underwent 12 hours of questioning as part of a separate investigation into bribery allegations linked to a football club in Seongnam.

(END)