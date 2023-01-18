Opposition parties call for launch of independent body for Itaewon tragedy as parliamentary probe ends

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Opposition parties said Wednesday they will push for launching an independent body to investigate the Itaewon tragedy again after wrapping up a parliamentary probe into the case amid criticism it fell short of expectations.

The special parliamentary committee on the case ended the 55-day probe by adopting a report on its outcome on Tuesday, though the ruling People Power Party (PPP) refused to endorse it, citing descriptions that Interior Minister Lee Sang-min mishandled the aftermath of the Oct. 29 crowd crush that killed 159 people.

The PPP also raised objections against descriptions that the relocation of the presidential office to Yongsan, where Itaewon is located, and the authorities' focus on cracking down on drug crimes were part of the reasons there was lacking crowd control on the day of the accident.

The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) and minor progressive Justice Party and Basic Income Party unilaterally adopted the report.

On Wednesday, the opposition parties held a briefing session on the results of the probe and said an independent organization is needed to further uncover the truth of the tragedy and come up with measures to prevent similar accidents from happening.

"We will also sternly hold Minister of Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min to account and draw up measures to protect the bereaved families of the victims from inhumane secondary harm," DP floor leader Park Hong-geun said.

DP Rep. Woo Sang-ho, who headed the committee, also called for a launch of a special counsel probe into the tragedy to ensure the punishment of those the committee filed charges against.

The opposition parties have filed complaints against the interior minister, the chief of the presidential office's situation room for state affairs Han Oh-seop, the National Police Agency chief Yoon Hee-keun and Seoul police chief Kim Gwang-ho on charges of perjury and others.

Justice Party floor leader Lee Eun-ju once again pressed the interior minister and President Yoon Suk Yeol to issue a public apology.



The main opposition Democratic Party floor leader Park Hong-geun (C) speaks at a briefing session on the results of the parliamentary probe into the Itaewon tragedy, along with minor opposition parties' leaders, at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Jan. 18, 2023. (Yonhap)

