S. Korean Bond Yields on Jan. 18, 2023
All News 16:36 January 18, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.572 3.605 -3.3
2-year TB 3.434 3.530 -9.6
3-year TB 3.390 3.484 -9.4
10-year TB 3.337 3.444 -10.7
2-year MSB 3.415 3.503 -8.8
3-year CB (AA-) 4.560 4.677 -11.7
91-day CD 3.700 3.740 -4.0
