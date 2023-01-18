Hyundai, Kia's sales rise 4.2 pct in Europe last year

SEOUL, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Corp. said Wednesday their combined sales in Europe rose 4.2 percent in 2022 from a year earlier amid a global chip shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 1,060,989 vehicles in Europe last year, up from 1,018,636 units a year ago, the companies said, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

The two South Korean carmakers accounted for a record market share of 9.4 percent in Europe, up from 8.7 percent during the same period, the data showed.

Hyundai and Kia ranked fourth in terms of market share in Europe, following Volkswagen Group with a share of 25 percent, Stellantis with 18 percent and Renault Group with 9.4 percent.

Renault sold 1,061,560 autos last year in Europe, which is slightly higher than Hyundai and Kia's sales.

Hyundai's vehicle sales rose 0.5 percent on-year to 518,566 units last year, while Kia's climbed 7.9 percent to 542,423 units.

Their solid sales results were helped by higher demand for such models as the Hyundai Tucson and Kona SUVs, and Kia's Sportage SUV and Niro hybrid models.

The European vehicle market fell 4 percent to 11.29 million units last year amid the supply disruptions and the prolonged pandemic, according to the ACEA.

This file photo offered by Hyundai Motor Group shows the Kia Sportage SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr

(END)