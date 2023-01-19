U.S. remains committed to dialogue, full denuclearization of N. Korea: State Dept.

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States continues to remain committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a state department spokesperson said Wednesday, while dismissing Pyongyang's recent claim that it is now a nuclear weapons state.

Ned Price also reiterated U.S. commitment to engage in dialogue with the reclusive state.

"It doesn't change our overarching goal and that remains the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula," the spokesperson told a daily press briefing.

North Korea's foreign ministry argued last week that its nuclear and missile development programs are "legitimate and reasonable" for a nuclear weapons state while denouncing U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for calling the programs unlawful.



"Of course, the DPRK has demonstrated its capabilities when it comes to its illegal nuclear weapons program, when it comes to its ballistic missile program. We continue to be concerned that DPRK may make additional provocations," Price said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

"Provocations is probably too euphemistic of a term for each and every one of the DPRK's ballistic missile launches, certainly each and every one of the DPRK's six tests of its nuclear weapons pose a profound, in some cases grave, threat to international peace and security," he added.

Seoul and Washington have said the North may be poised to conduct its seventh nuclear test at any time.

Pyongyang fired 69 ballistic missiles in 2022 alone, setting a new annual record of ballistic missile tests that far exceeded the previous record of 25.

Price said the U.S. will continue to work with its allies and partners to hold North Korea accountable for its unlawful weapons programs.

Still, the U.S. remains committed to engaging with North Korea in dialogue to find a peaceful path forward.

"We have a vision for what could be if only the DPRK would agree to engage in pragmatic, practical discussion and dialogue that we put on the table for months and months now," he said.

"Of course, the DPRK has, to date, shun those offers," added Price. "It has responded to our repeated statements that we harbor no hostile intent towards the DPRK, to our repeated offers to engage in dialogue with only more provocations and more threats."

When asked about Secretary of State Antony Blinken's proposed trip to China for talks with his Chinese counterpart, the department spokesperson said he was "certain that the challenge that the DPRK poses to the Indo-Pacific region and beyond will be on the agenda."

